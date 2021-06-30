Tanzania: Fydp III Prioritizes Flagship Projects

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa yesterday launched the 3rd National Five-Year Development Plan (2021/22- 2025/26), which among others focuses on the implementation of flagship projects and stimulating a competitive and inclusive economy.

The implementation of the 114tri/- National Development Plan III is planned to commence in the next financial year which starts tomorrow (July 1st 2021).

The Premier said, the sixth phase government is deter-mined to ensure that the objectives of the plan are realised, warning that it will not tolerate tax evasion, corruption, embezzlement, negligence, laziness and misuse of public funds in the course of its implementation.

"The government will continue to embrace creativity and receive views aimed at improving the implementation of the plan," he said.

Mr Majaliwa named the flagship projects under the plan as the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project(JNHPP), the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), the purchase of new ships and construction of Mbegani fishing port at Bagamoyo.

He said the plan will also focus on strengthening industrial production capacity and provision of services, promotion of investment and trade, people's development, human resources development as well as achieving good governance and rule of law.

The PM added that the plan will as well enable the country to attain the objectives of its Vision 2025, including achieving quality and good life for all. He said the cost for the implementation of the plan will be covered by both the private sector which will contribute 40.6tr/- and the public sector 74.2tr/-.

Mr Majaliwa noted that the government contribution will come from diverse sources including soft loans, donor funds , grants and government coffers.

Moreover, he said, the plan is expected to be implemented by 100 percent whereas every year during the plan implementation they will conduct an evaluation to see if they are on the right track.He said in building a competitive and inclusive economy, the government will implement projects which will focus on building a society that can compete at regional and global levels.

The government will also stimulate the stability of economic indicators, strengthen trade and the investment environment and develop infrastructure and services such as roads, bridges, marine and air transport, ICT, energy and airports.

He said the focus will also be on value addition to agricultural, livestock, fisheries and mineral products as the government will also encourage production of goods that use locally produced raw materials.

The Premier assured of improved social services like education, healthy, safe and clean water availability and energy connectivity as they are avenues in which the public needs to prosper by fully engaging in productivity activities.

He further said that the government will implement programmes that will help to strengthen local markets and utilise regional and international market opportunities to promote growth and expansion of businesses.

The targeted markets are those which will provide opportunities for products produced domestically, including agricultural, fisheries, livestock and forestry related products.

He explained that through the plan, the government will stimulate people's development by executing projects that will enhance people's lives in different aspects among others education and training, health and social welfare.

The plan also targets to improve the provision of water services and environment, city planning, housing and human settlement development and addressing impacts of climate change.

He noted that human resources development will involve programmes and strategies aimed at promoting skills development from nursery to tertiary level including enhancing standards for provision of vocational and technical education, in order to increase efficiency and citizen competitiveness in using available resources, to bring development in the country.

In addition to the five key areas, the plan also focuses on increasing the annual national income from 6 per cent in 2021 to 8 per cent in 2026, with the collections in local government councils being expected to increase from 15.9 per cent in 2021/22 to 16.8 per cent in 2025/26.

The inflation is expected to remain single digit, at a range of between three and five per cent. He said the foreign reserve will continue to meet the ceiling of a minimum of four months.

The Premier said the government will also ensure active participation of the private sector in creating eight million new jobs between July 2021 and June 2026.