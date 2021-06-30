South Africa: Jiva, Let's Dance! Check Out This Celebration of South African Moves

Jiva! - A talented street dancer from Umlazi, Durban must confront her fears and deal with family objections to pursue her dancing dreams.

Cape Town — One thing about my African brother and sisters is that when we are happy, sad, celebrating, or going through the most, we dance. More so when we are facing the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic and we need something to cheer us up.

And Jiva! is perfect.

Netflix has premiered a South African dance series that will make you want to get up and dance. Jiva! is set against the backdrop of Mzansi's authentic dance culture. The series boasts African hits that will keep you on your toes.

The five-part series follows a talented street dancer Ntombi played by Noxolo Dlamini. Ntombi juggles the demands of a dead-end job, being a bread-winner and a rocky relationship, and realizes that a dance talent competition could be her ticket out from her problems. Her father died by suicide and her mother objects to her pursuing her dancing dreams as she fears she will follow in her father's footsteps. But all Ntombi wants is to "fetch her life" and get out of Umlazi her neighbourhood and into the spotlight. But first, she must overcome her fears, beat her rivals, and sort out the chaos that is her family.

Ntombi forms a dance group called the Trollies, made up of different but very talented women played by Candice Modiselle (Vuyiswa), Sne Mbatha (Zinhle), Stella Dlangalala (Lady E), and Zazi Kunene (Nolwazi).

Like every great dance movie, talented choreographers were chosen as evidenced by Bontle Modiselle and Tom London who featured a variety of dance styles from Mzansi. Modiselle is a dancer, actress, and radio personality and London is the founder of South Africa's top dance crew Soweto's Finest. Netflix even called the series a 'colourful ode to African dance culture' and we are here for it!

Apart from the stunning music and dance moves, the energy-packed drama series throws light on stories of sisterhood and women empowerment and as well dispelling the narrative that women can't get along. It also touches on the issue of the blesser-blessee relationship and how women often lessen themselves to please men.

The series features top artists and actors such as veteran actor Tony Kgoroge (Invictus, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom) Anga Makubalo (Generations), Given Stuurman (Shuga), Ntuthuzelo Grootboom ( PE's Finest Dance Crew) , and Zamani Mbatha (Isithembiso).

Award-winning film and television writer, director and producer, Busisiwe Ntintili of The Ntintili Factory, is the creator. She has 20 years of television and film under her belt, including South Africa's highest-rated television shows, the Peabody award-winning drama series "Intersexions" and the box office hit "Happiness is a Four Letter Word".

The movie will give you the encouragement you need to chase after those dreams.