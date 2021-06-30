Liberia: TipMe Turns Over Brand New Jeep to District 8 Representative Acarous Gray for Miss District 8 Beauty Pageant

Monrovia — TipMe Liberia, an electronic payment service provider, has turned over a brand-new jeep in the tone of $25,000 to District 8 lawmaker Acarous Gray for onward presentation to the organizer of a beauty pageant in the district, Progressive Youth Network.

The jeep will be presented to the eventual winner of a pageant that is expected to feature eight contestants.

Speaking at the turning over ceremony, the chief executive officer of TipMe Liberia, Ms. Laureine Guilao, said her institution was glad to partner with the district in hosting an event meant to explore the talents of the young people.

Encouraging the participants, Ms. Guilao said: "TipMe is here to support the process. We think all of you have done a great work. We can't wait to see this event. I wish everyone of you the best of luck."

Receiving the symbolic key of the vehicle, Rep. Gray appreciated TipMe for the gesture and assured the pageant will be free and fair, and the deserved winner will be awarded the crown.

"We are going to change our

app to TipMe to show gratitude for what you have done for our district," Rep. Gray said. The lawmaker stated that the pageant is not about giving awards, but impacting moral values into the contestants.

Rep Gray promised to provide a four-year tuition aid to all eight contestants as a reward for vying for the coveted crown.

Rep. Gray, however, expressed pessimism as to whether the pageant will be held due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

"The program was planned for last Saturday and was later postponed, we are aware about the rise in Covid-19 in the country, and we must ensure to follow all of the health protocols," Rep Gray said.

He added: "We are a passive representation of the laws we made. Once we made the law, we don't break the law. We want to say to the TipMe family that we have no intentions to endanger the health the situation of our people."

Speaking on behalf of the contestants, Miss Promise T. Davis, who represents McDonald Street, praised TipMe for sponsoring the event. She said her fellow contestants are inspired by the donation of the jeep to the organizing committee.

TipMe, one of the prime sponsors of the pageant, has provided a digital revolution in mobile wallet, online voucher purchases, bill payments services, online international remittance, business services, salary payments, and e-commerce platform to Liberians home and abroad.