Liberia: 'No Need for Lockdown Yet' - Health Minister

30 June 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — Amidst the growing waves of fears in many quarters regarding a possible lockdown in the country, Health Minister, Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah has ruled out a complete lockdown at this stage of the national response, owing to the current level of compliance by citizens and residents.

Dr. Jallah was invited to respond to Senate's inquest relative to lockdown measures as a result of the resurge of the deadly coronavirus in the country.

Appearing before the Liberian Senate on Tuesday, the Minister of Health asserted that whilst it is true that there has been an increase in the number of active cases and rises in death as a result of the health crisis currently confronting the country, health authorities have not considered any decision of a lockdown.

According to the Minister, any decision of a lockdown would require addressing some economic situation of the citizenry as there's no assurance of resources yet to attend to the situation.

The Minister, however, suggested rigorous enforcement of the measures already in place and also indicated that should entertainment centers continue to violate the 9pm closure, authorities would consider adjusting the time downward to 6pm. Dr. Jallah indicated that some entertainment centers have already been closed due to gross violation of the stipulated measures.

The Senate's inquest was based on a communication from Rivergee County Senator Jonathan Boye-Charles Sogbie to the August Body, calling for a lockdown due to the alarming rate of increase of the Coronavirus in country.

