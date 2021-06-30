South Africa: Zuma Sentence Hailed, ANC Calls for Calm Before NEC Meeting, MKMVA's Niehaus Believes ConCourt Abused Constitution

analysis

Nobody -- including a former president -- is above the law. This was the unanimous view of many after the Constitutional Court convicted and sentenced former president Jacob Zuma for contempt on Tuesday. However, his supporters say the law is being 'abused for factional reasons'.

Tuesday, 29 June was "arguably the big day for orange overalls in South Africa", said David Lewis, the executive director of Corruption Watch during a media briefing by the Defend Our Democracy campaign.

The briefing was held after the Constitutional Court's ruling which found former president Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt of court after he defied a summons to appear before the Zondo Commission.

Zuma was ordered to present himself at a police station for transfer to a correctional facility within five days, to begin his 15-month jail sentence.

Lewis described the judgment as "a wonderful lesson in what democracy in South Africa is".

Other speakers at the briefing, including Struggle veteran Rev...