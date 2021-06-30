South Africa: Jacob Zuma and the Beginning of the End of the Age of Impunity

29 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

The decision by the Constitutional Court that former President Jacob Zuma must spend 15 months in prison suggests that the next five, (possibly eight) days could well determine our future as a nation. If Zuma goes to jail, as ordered, it may be the beginning of the end of the Age of Impunity. If he somehow avoids that fate, if indeed the power of politics is more powerful than the power of the law, then we will go down a different path.

It is rare to find a former head of state sentenced by a court to time behind bars. The world's oldest sustained democracy has not done it (although it may do so soon), many other countries have also been unable to do it (though France has been rather harsh to two of the three previous presidents). It seems likely that this is a test that we will pass: on balance it is more likely that Zuma will go to jail than not, despite the loud support he will receive over the next few days from some corners of South Africa. But the other test of this will be in the ANC, and whether it is in fact on...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazi Govt Imposes Overnight Curfews
Ethiopia Calls Ceasefire in Tigray as Militants Take Capital
Tanzania Makes Covid-19 Statistics Public After More Than a Year
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X