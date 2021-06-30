South Africa: Jacob Zuma and the Beginning of the End of the Age of Impunity

analysis

The decision by the Constitutional Court that former President Jacob Zuma must spend 15 months in prison suggests that the next five, (possibly eight) days could well determine our future as a nation. If Zuma goes to jail, as ordered, it may be the beginning of the end of the Age of Impunity. If he somehow avoids that fate, if indeed the power of politics is more powerful than the power of the law, then we will go down a different path.

It is rare to find a former head of state sentenced by a court to time behind bars. The world's oldest sustained democracy has not done it (although it may do so soon), many other countries have also been unable to do it (though France has been rather harsh to two of the three previous presidents). It seems likely that this is a test that we will pass: on balance it is more likely that Zuma will go to jail than not, despite the loud support he will receive over the next few days from some corners of South Africa. But the other test of this will be in the ANC, and whether it is in fact on...