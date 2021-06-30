South Africa: Jacob Zuma Sentence a Triumph for Rule of Law, but Dissenting Judgments Provide Ammo for Supporters

opinion

The Constitutional Court judgment against former president Jacob Zuma demonstrates that nobody is above the law and that the judicial process is still effective. 'Orders of court bind all to whom it applies,' said the court.

Tuesday, 29 June 2021, was an astonishing day for South Africa and a defining moment for the Constitutional Court as the highest court in the land.

Up to the point of Tuesday's judgment against former president Jacob Zuma, the court in my view had failed to resolve a very important question in law with regard to the need for contempt proceedings in protecting the administration of justice, and also failed to live up to its constitutional obligations as the uppermost protector of the Constitution and the rule of law.

I previously asked the question: "Does the Constitutional Court have the fortitude to defend the rule of law and the judiciary?" Finally, the Constitutional Court showed the courage to rule on a politically sensitive case involving the former president in a matter that has been dragging on for three months, ever since the bench heard the urgent application by the State Capture Commission to hold Zuma in contempt of court and to send him to...