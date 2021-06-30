Namibia: Kabbe North Councillor's House Burns Down

THE family of the Kabbe North constituency councillor, Bernard Sisamu, was left homeless after their house burnt to ashes on Monday at Katima Mulilo.

The Zambezi regional crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Evans Simasiku, confirmed the incident to The Namibian yesterday, saying they still do not know what caused the fire.

"However, investigations are still underway," he said.

During an interview with The Namibian yesterday a very distraught Simamu, said he had lost everything he worked hard to acquired as well as the family memories created over the years.

"I have lost everything. Years of sweat burnt down and I could not do anything about it. However, I am grateful that me and my family managed to escaped unharmed," he said.

According to Sisamu, he was sleeping when he was woken up by his wife's screams that the house was on fire.

"The fire started in the kids room, while my two grandchildren were in the room. My wife who was outside and saw it. She got the kids out of the house. I only managed to take my safe and two guns. Even my car keys are burnt," he said.

Sisamu said on Monday night his family had to seek shelter at his sisters house.

Residents once more expressed disappointment with the Katima Mulilo fire-brigade, saying that properties continue burn down to ashes while they are there, a recent incident being when Shoprite Katima Mulilo complex burnt down to ashes in February this year.

"We wonder why the fire station exist in Katima Mulilo, if a house can burn down to ashes. Shoprite shopping complex even burnt to ashes without a single effort taken by our stationed firefighters. It seems like we only have a fire station building without fire fighters," said Raphael Mbala, former Kabbe constituency councillor.

Mbala said an investigation should be launched to find out why a big town like Katima Mulilo does not have an competent firefighting team, yet residents are paying for such services.

"Someone should be held accountable," he said.

Katima Mulilo council's spokesperson, Chrispin Muyoba, failed to answer questions sent to him.