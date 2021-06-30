Namibia: Kabbe North Councillor's House Burns Down

29 June 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lugeretzia Kooper

THE family of the Kabbe North constituency councillor, Bernard Sisamu, was left homeless after their house burnt to ashes on Monday at Katima Mulilo.

The Zambezi regional crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Evans Simasiku, confirmed the incident to The Namibian yesterday, saying they still do not know what caused the fire.

"However, investigations are still underway," he said.

During an interview with The Namibian yesterday a very distraught Simamu, said he had lost everything he worked hard to acquired as well as the family memories created over the years.

"I have lost everything. Years of sweat burnt down and I could not do anything about it. However, I am grateful that me and my family managed to escaped unharmed," he said.

According to Sisamu, he was sleeping when he was woken up by his wife's screams that the house was on fire.

"The fire started in the kids room, while my two grandchildren were in the room. My wife who was outside and saw it. She got the kids out of the house. I only managed to take my safe and two guns. Even my car keys are burnt," he said.

Sisamu said on Monday night his family had to seek shelter at his sisters house.

Residents once more expressed disappointment with the Katima Mulilo fire-brigade, saying that properties continue burn down to ashes while they are there, a recent incident being when Shoprite Katima Mulilo complex burnt down to ashes in February this year.

"We wonder why the fire station exist in Katima Mulilo, if a house can burn down to ashes. Shoprite shopping complex even burnt to ashes without a single effort taken by our stationed firefighters. It seems like we only have a fire station building without fire fighters," said Raphael Mbala, former Kabbe constituency councillor.

Mbala said an investigation should be launched to find out why a big town like Katima Mulilo does not have an competent firefighting team, yet residents are paying for such services.

"Someone should be held accountable," he said.

Katima Mulilo council's spokesperson, Chrispin Muyoba, failed to answer questions sent to him.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazi Govt Imposes Overnight Curfews
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
Tanzania Makes Covid-19 Statistics Public After More Than a Year

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X