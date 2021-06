Singer, songwriter and former member of Fu Jazz Band Raymond Pande died of Covid-19 on 28 June at a hospital in Windhoek.

His wife, Nikita, says the artist was admitted to hospital on 17 June.

"He had a great love for music. He was a passionate writer. He started singing in the shower when he was a little boy. His great music has helped to make the world a better place. I will never forget him."