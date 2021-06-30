Namibia: Mama I Made It - Economist Journalist Graduates From Nust

29 June 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia Economist journalist, Mandisa Rasmeni, this week obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Media Technology from the Namibia University of Science and Technology.

Rasmeni (37), says her journey in obtaining my the degree has been a turbulent one. Her first attempt to obtain the degree started after matriculation in 2003, when she enrolled at the Tshwane University of Technology (formerly Technikon Pretoria), followed by a second and third attempt at the University of Namibia and Damelin College, respectively.

According to Rasmeni, the moving about happened simultaneously, resulted in alcohol abuse, depression, suicide attempts and later being admitted into a mental institution. These issues are now part of a chapter I closed, she added.

"My mother has been my biggest supporter and cheerleader during this journey. She never gave up on me and I will definitely not give up on myself. She is not here to witness this milestone with me, she passed away last year, but I know that she is cheering me on in heaven. Thank you Mama. I appreciate and do not take my never give up spirit for granted and I say thank you to myself," Rasmeni said.

Rasmeni hopes to be a good example for her two daughters and to build a good and solid foundation for them, so that they can be well-equipped for the journey called life.

Rasmeni's journey at Namibia Economist started in 2013, when she joined the company as a receptionist and eventually moved on to being a journalist. She mainly covers health, education, community and entertainment & culture beats.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

