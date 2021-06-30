Rwanda: Economy Hit Hard as Infections Rise

29 June 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Berna Namata

Rwanda is grappling with a rise in Covid-19 infections, which has forced the government to re-impose containment measures to stem its spread countrywide. The rising infections are complicating efforts to revive the economy, hit severely by the pandemic, which caused a recession last year after over a decade of positive growth.

On June 23, Rwanda recorded 964 new infections -- the highest since the pandemic was first reported in the country in March 2020. Throughout the week, the numbers continued to rise with an average of 600 new cases recorded per day as the country ramps up testing. As of June 24, the country had recorded 6,876 active cases, with 18 people in critical condition. Some 402 patients had succumbed to the virus while 391,440 had been vaccinated.

Faced with a risk of a severe third wave, the government last week imposed restrictions that are expected to dampen recovery after the economy recovered to a modest 3.5 percent in the first quarter of this year after slowing to 3.6 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2020, from 6.1 percent in the same period in 2019. Strict Covid-19 guidelines have been issued for Kigali city, which remains the hotbed of infections recording over 50 percent of total infections. On Thursday, Kigali city alone recorded 234 new cases.

The pandemic has hit Rwanda's key strategic services sector, particularly retail trade, leisure, hospitality and conference tourism, which collectively account for most jobs in the country.

Despite tourism and hospitality activities resuming in June 2020, growth has been slow with figures from the National Institute of Statistics showing the country's service sector, which contributed 46 percent of GDP, stagnated at zero percent in quarter one of 2020.

There is concern that a recent directive by Rwanda Development Board making negative Covid tests mandatory for some 40 selected restaurants and hotels (mostly high-end) will discourage clients. A rapid antigen test costs Rwf10,000 ($10).

RDB said the new measures are necessary to create a safe environment to help businesses recover faster.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazi Govt Imposes Overnight Curfews
Ethiopia Calls Ceasefire in Tigray as Militants Take Capital
Tanzania Makes Covid-19 Statistics Public After More Than a Year
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X