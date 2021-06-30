Tanzania: VP Mpango in Paris for Generation Equality Forum

TANZANIA's Vice President Dr Philip Mpango is expected to represent President Samia Suluhu Hassan at Generation Equality Forum which starts Wednesday (June 30, 2021).

The Forum aims at shaping gender equality rights as agreed during the Beijing Conference in 1995.

While in France, the Vice President also received information from the Tanzanian Ambassador to France, Samuel Shelukindo over how the embassy has been executing the country's Economic Diplomacy policy in France, Spain, Portugal, Algeria as well as Morocco.

However, Dr Mpango has directed the diplomat to work with the private sectors in France for the benefit of both countries.