Tanzania: VP Mpango in Paris for Generation Equality Forum

30 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

TANZANIA's Vice President Dr Philip Mpango is expected to represent President Samia Suluhu Hassan at Generation Equality Forum which starts Wednesday (June 30, 2021).

The Forum aims at shaping gender equality rights as agreed during the Beijing Conference in 1995.

While in France, the Vice President also received information from the Tanzanian Ambassador to France, Samuel Shelukindo over how the embassy has been executing the country's Economic Diplomacy policy in France, Spain, Portugal, Algeria as well as Morocco.

However, Dr Mpango has directed the diplomat to work with the private sectors in France for the benefit of both countries.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazi Govt Imposes Overnight Curfews
Ethiopia Calls Ceasefire in Tigray as Militants Take Capital
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania Makes Covid-19 Statistics Public After More Than a Year
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X