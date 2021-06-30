Tanzania: CCM Salutes Samia, Mwinyi

30 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Nelly Mtema in Dodoma

THE ruling CCM party's National Executive Committee (NEC) has commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her exemplary performance in her first 100 days in office.

The party's key organ also extolled Zanzibar President, Dr Hussein Mwinyi for enhancing economic and political stability in the semi-autonomous Indian Ocean archipelagos.

CCM Ideology and Publicity Secretary, Shaka Hamdu Shaka told reporters shortly after the NEC meeting that the party will write an official letter to Ms Samia in recognition of the daring start to her presidency.

Mr Shaka said NEC members commended President Samia's exemplary performance in office in the areas of good governance, dispension of justice and integrity.

Moreover, the meeting also applauded the sixth-phase President for peaceful takeover of office from her predecessor and smooth running of the government with positive implementation of a number of avenues.

Mr Shaka said President Samia's maiden national budget is a clear indication of her commitment to serve the public, especially the poor as it catered for cross-cutting issues affecting people of all walks of life.

The NEC meeting, which was chaired by President Samia, also resolved to congratulate Zanzibar President, Dr Mwinyi for promoting peace, political stability and spearheading blue economy transformation.

The party's chairperson, Ms Samia in her speech directed NEC members to ensure strict implementation of strategic projects and other listed items as per the 2020 election manifesto.

He told party members that they should not be shy to raise their voices whenever they find out that there are delays or sabotage in the implementation of projects and other government plans, since they have the responsibility to monitor and oversee the government's performance.

As she marks her 100 days in the office, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has won the hearts of Tanzanians with her splendid performance with regards to implementation of mega strategic projects, improvement of business and investment climate and people's welfare.

Speaking to editors on Monday, President Samia expressed her delight in seeing the country stable and persevering amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

