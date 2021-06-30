Tanzania: President Samia Mourns Demised Engineer Mfugale

30 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mariam Said

President Samia Hassan Suluhu has mourned the death of Tanzania Roads Agency (TANROADS) Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Patrick Mfugale.

Eng. Mfugale passed away at Benjamini Mkapa Hospital in Dodoma on Tuesday morning (around 11:00).

Through her verified twitter account, President Samia said she was saddened by the passing of Eng. Mfugale, citing that the deceased would be remembered for his contribution in major construction projects including roads, bridges, railways as well as electricity. "I am saddened by the passing of Engineer Patrick Mfugale (Chief Executive-TANROADS).

I will remember his great contribution in the construction of our infrastructure, especially roads, bridges, railways and electricity," she said. President Samia extended her condolence message to the family of Engineer Patrick Mfugale.

The departed engineer took part in almost all major construction projects involving roads and bridges in Tanzania.

He actively took part in designing major bridges such as Mfugale Fly-over, Nyerere Bridge, Umoja Bridge, Kikwete Bridge, Mkapa Bridge as well as Rusumo and Magufuli Bridge.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazi Govt Imposes Overnight Curfews
Ethiopia Calls Ceasefire in Tigray as Militants Take Capital
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania Makes Covid-19 Statistics Public After More Than a Year
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X