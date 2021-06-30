Tanzania: President Samia Mourns Demised Engineer Mfugale

President Samia Hassan Suluhu has mourned the death of Tanzania Roads Agency (TANROADS) Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Patrick Mfugale.

Eng. Mfugale passed away at Benjamini Mkapa Hospital in Dodoma on Tuesday morning (around 11:00).

Through her verified twitter account, President Samia said she was saddened by the passing of Eng. Mfugale, citing that the deceased would be remembered for his contribution in major construction projects including roads, bridges, railways as well as electricity. "I am saddened by the passing of Engineer Patrick Mfugale (Chief Executive-TANROADS).

I will remember his great contribution in the construction of our infrastructure, especially roads, bridges, railways and electricity," she said. President Samia extended her condolence message to the family of Engineer Patrick Mfugale.

The departed engineer took part in almost all major construction projects involving roads and bridges in Tanzania.

He actively took part in designing major bridges such as Mfugale Fly-over, Nyerere Bridge, Umoja Bridge, Kikwete Bridge, Mkapa Bridge as well as Rusumo and Magufuli Bridge.