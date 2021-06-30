Tanzania: Iconic Eng Mfugale Promoted to Glory

30 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

TANZANIA Roads Agency (TANROADS) Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Patrick Mfugale has passed away at the age of 71.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Transport, Engineer Joseph Malongo, confirmed the sad news in a statement issued yesterday evening, saying Eng Mfugale breathed his last at Benjamini Mkapa hospital in Dodoma.

According to the statement, the TANROADS top boss died at around 11:00 am yesterday, although it did not reveal the cause of his death.

"Procedures for his burial are still ongoing and they will be announced later after consultations with his family,"read the statement in part.

In a distinguished public service career, spanning over 40 years, Eng Mfugale, climbed through the ladder from just a technician in the Ministry of Works to head TANROADS.

The departed engineer took part in almost all major construction projects involving roads and bridges in Tanzania. He actively took part in designing major bridges such as Mfugale Fly-over, Nyerere Bridge, Umoja Bridge, Kikwete Bridge, Mkapa Bridge as well as Rusumo and Magufuli Bridge.

Mr Mfugale was often revered as an honest and skilled expert ever graced the country's engineering industry. Apart from the major small and big bridges totaling 1,400, the fallen TANROADS boss oversaw the construction of over 36,258 kilometres of road networks in Tanzania.

Eng Mfugale chaired a number of task forces on construction of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), Rufiji Hydro Power Plant at Stiegler's and Dodoma Sports Complex, among others. H

e was awarded the Distinguished Engineering Accomplishment Award by the ERB in 2003 and won the Excellence in Engineering Award bestowed by ERB in 2018.

Eng Mfugale was registered as a professional engineer in 1991 and later in 2014 he was registered as a consultant engineer. The late Eng Mfugale was born in Ifunda, Iringa, where he studied his primary education and later proceeded to Moshi Technical School where he completed his studies in 1975.

Read the original article on Daily News.

