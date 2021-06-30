Uganda: Govt Cuts Budget By Shs373b for Coronavirus Response

Only 15 days after reading the 2021/2022 Financial Year National Budget, Cabinet has cleared the Ministry of Finance to cut Shs373 billion toward Covid-19 response.

The Ministry of Health has, however, been allocated the lion share out of the Shs373 billion since it is at the centre of fighting the deadly disease across the country.

According to the allocations, the Health ministry has been allocated Shs206.4 billion, Security (Shs50b) and Local Government (Shs8.1b).

Affected areas

Addressing journalists yesterday at Uganda Media Centre, Finance minister Matia Kasaija said they had suspended some activities in the 2021/2022 Budget to cater for these emergencies that cannot wait.

He said the government is going to suspend travel abroad, in-land travels, workshops, and conferences.

"We are not going to borrow this money. We are going to suppress some activities that are not so important right now. People should learn to do things virtually," Mr Kasaija said.

Mr Kasaija said government had planned to allocate Shs600 billion towards Covid-19 response but they are only able to get Shs373 billion.

Mr Kasaija said the balance of Shs227 billion will be obtained at a later date.

Security Minister Jim Muhwezi said their budget is slated to facilitate the army, police, prisons, Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), Immigration and Security services to enforce the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

"All the security forces are going to be involved to support health workers and other essential workers who work at night, protect properties of people and fight any criminality during the ongoing lockdown," Gen Muhwezi said.

He added: "We guarantee this country security because we now have what is required to keep everyone safe."

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Diana Atwiine, told Daily Monitor in an interview on Sunday that they are going to buy extra intensive care unit (ICU) beds, recruit more staff to provide acute care were patients in ICUs and construct more oxygen plants.

"We are going to look at the money provided and look at the different things we need," Dr Atwiine said.