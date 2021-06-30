Nigeria: How Lady Lured Nnamdi Kanu From London to a South American Country - Source

30 June 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja — There are Indications that IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was arrested in a South American country after he was trucked by a Nigerian Lady working undercover with Nigerian security agencies

A source who did not give details of what Nnamdi Kanu was doing with the lady in the South American country, confirmed that Nnamdi Kanu left his London abode where as a British citizen, he has rights and flew to the South American country, thereby falling prey to security operatives.

The source said that on arriving at the popular South American country, the undercover agent ushered him to a hotel which unknown to Kanu was already secured by intelligence operatives.

The IPOB leader was subsequently tranquilized with a suspected high dose of drugs that knocked him off before he was moved into a vehicle and driven to the airport.

Thereafter, the source said Kanu was flown to Nigeria in a private jet which was already on standby for the journey to Nigeria and that he slept all through the journey.

A source said the successful arrest of Nnamdi Kanu by the coordinated efforts of Nigerian Security Agencies led by the National Intelligence Agency and Interpol and his subsequent Movement to Nigeria, was the reason President Muhammadu Buhari's scheduled trip to London for medical check up was postponed.

The planning and execution of the arrest and his movement to Nigeria was said to be 'an Ultra-Secret Intelligence Mission' which many diplomatic and other officials, even in government were not privy to.

