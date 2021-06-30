Nigeria: Obama Why! Davido Mourns His Road Manager

30 June 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Benjamin Njoku

Popstar, Davido, has expressed deep shock over the sudden demise of his road manager, Habeeb Uthman popularly known as Obama DMW.

Reacting to Obama's demise via one of his Instagram pages, the music sensation wrote "Obama why? Obama what?'

Obama DMW reportedly died of suspected cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning.

He was said to have complained of breathing problems and drove himself to the Ever Care Hospital, Admiralty Way, Lekki, Lagos.

Unfortunately, he did not come out alive as he died hours later in the hospital.

Also, reacting to Obama's demise, plus-size actress, Eniola Badmus shared a picture where she posed with the deceased with the caption: " This one is painful. Rest on lord Obama."

There are indications that remains of the late Obama will be laid to rest on Wednesday, June 30.

A close friend of Davido for a couple of years now. Obama was a regular member of the famous 30BG gang. He was also the CEO of Obama Music Worldwide(OMW).

According to stories flying around, Obama hung out with Davido in the studio 21 hours before his death.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazi Govt Imposes Overnight Curfews
Ethiopia Calls Ceasefire in Tigray as Militants Take Capital
Tanzania Makes Covid-19 Statistics Public After More Than a Year
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X