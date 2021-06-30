Egypt Reports 261 New Coronavirus Infections, 23 Deaths - Health Ministry

The Health Ministry said on Wednesday 30/6/2021 that 261 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country to 281,031.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 23 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 16,148.

As many as 323 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 210,805 so far, the spokesman said.