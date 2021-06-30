Western Sahara: SADR Takes Part At African Second Forum On Cybercrime

30 June 2021
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Chahid El-Hafed — The Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) took part in the second African Forum on Cybercrime held on June 28 and 29 through videoconference under the sponsorship of the Commission Africana and the European Council.

During this Forum, in which the majority of Member States of the African Union and other international organizations and institutions have participated, several workshops and presentations were organized on issues related to cybercrime, according to the experiences of each country.

SADR was represented at this event by Engineer Ali Buya Abayah, from the Ministry of the Interior, and Mr. Sidahmed Larosi, from the National Police Department. SPS

Read the original article on SPS.

