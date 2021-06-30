Mauritius: Port Louis Diocese Issues New Guidelines As Public Worship Resumes

Port-Louis — The Catholic Diocese of Port Louis has issued new guidelines to the places of worship after the Government of Mauritius lifted restrictions put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In a June 28 statement signed by Maurice Evenor Cardinal Piat of Port Louis Diocese the faithful were advised to follow instructions given in order to respect the maximum number of 50 people in the Church.

"Parishioners are invited to register with the parish office to attend one of the Sunday Masses. In order to allocate places, the first come first serve principle should be applied. If there is no place available, the secretary will suggest another Mass," the statement reads.

According to Maurice Cardinal Piat, in order to allow as many parishioners as possible to participate in Holy Mass on Sundays, the members of the Congregation of the Holy Spirit recommended that those who would have already attended Holy Mass should make room for other parishioners.

He also encouraged that Mass be broadcasted to allow parishioners who were unable to attend the service physically to follow the celebration.

"Until further notice, 50 people will be admitted to weddings and funerals... The same measures apply to the preparation and celebration of baptisms... For catechesis it is possible to have meetings of parents and of children within the 50-person limit, "he noted adding that parishes have also been asked to ensure that health protocols and measures are strictly adhered.

Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth during a televised address to the Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation announced the terms of the reopening from July 1.

According to Reuters, COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Mauritius, with 11 new infections reported on average each day.