Ghana: Bishops Call for Vigilance, Encourage Citizens to Participate in Census

Accra — Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference (GCBC) has called on the general public to take charge to ensure safety of their household as the country undertakes the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC).

"We are aware of the genuine security concerns of some Ghanaians but with assurance given by the various responsible agencies, especially the Statistical Services of Ghana, we trust that the necessary safeguarding measures have been put in place to ensure that nobody falls victim to activities of some unscrupulous individuals who might be parading themselves as census officers," reads a June 28 statement signed by Most Rev. Philip Naameh President of GCBC.

The bishops while commending the government of Ghana and donor partners for ensuring the exercise takes place despite Covid-19 challenges, encouraged Ghanaians to participate in the exercise for the common good.

"We, your bishops, wish to encourage all our catholic Faithful to avail themselves of the opportunity to be counted," the prelates said appealing to Ghanaians to, "... see the 2921 PHC as a national exercise for the common good, and its success requires the cooperation of all, despite our differences."

Referring to their earlier statement, the bishops noted that the population and Housing Census is significant for the growth and development of every nation.

"The data captured is important to plan the national, regional, district and local development of our nation. It will also enable us to know our Catholic population in Ghana," they added.

Ghana started its first fully digital national Housing and Population Census (PHC) midnight Sunday June 27 in a bid to perform population count for better national development. This is after the 2020 census was postponed to this year due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ghana's last census was done in 2010, which put the number of the population at 24.6 million.