Nigeria: Two More Zamfara Senators, Nwaoboshi Defect to APC

The three senators announced their defection in separate letters to the Senate on Wednesday.

Two Zamfara senators have officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

They are Sahabi Yau, who is also the Senate Deputy Minority Whip and Hassan Anka, who represents Zamfara West.

They made known their decisions in separate letters, which were read out by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the start of the plenary on Wednesday.

The lawmakers cited the collapse of internal democracy and crisis as their reasons for leaving the PDP.

"... Being a representative of my people and having consulted widely with them, I have decided to defect from the crisis-ridden party to a more formidable and peaceful party," part of Mr Yau's letter read.

On his part, Mr Anka said, "I wish to inform you of my decision to move from the PDP to the APC.

"The decision is necessitated by the crisis of the state chapter of the PDP that has negatively affected representation of our constituents."

Their defection comes barely 24 hours after the state governor, Bello Matawalle, formally joined the APC.

It also comes barely a day after the senator representing Zamfara Central senatorial district, Hassan Gusau, announced his resignation from the PDP.

He, however, did not state the party he would join.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The lawmakers were, thereafter, allocated seats on the APC side in the chamber.

Nwaoboshi too...

In the same vein, Peter Nwaoboshi who represents Delta North, also formally announced his defection from the PDP to the APC.

This was also contained in a separate letter to the Senate. And like his colleagues, he cited irreparable crisis in the PDP as part of his reasons for leaving the party.

"I write to notify you that I have formally joined the APC.

"The PDP in its entirety is imploding under huge... distinctionalisation, intolerance, tyranny and gross failure of leadership in ways that are impossible for normalcy to continue in the party.

"This communication is made pursuant to Section 68(1)d of the Constitution for your information, guidance and record purposes."

The senator, who was accused by a government agency of using 11 companies as fronts to secure for himself a N3.6 billion contract, was welcomed to the APC by President Muhammadu Buhari last Friday.

The defection of key political players like governors etc, from one party to the other is commonplace in Nigerian politics.