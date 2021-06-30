Ethiopia: Bole Lemi Industrial Park Secures 44.5 Mln. Usd

30 June 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Yesuf Endris

ADDIS ABABA - Bole Lemi Industrial Park has secured 44.5 mln. USD as it targets at boosting manufacturing of export goods, said Executive Director of the Park.

During press tour held recently, Park Executive Manager Tinsae Yimam told journalists that the park is operating with a view to gaining forex, buttressing technological advancements, and enhancing knowledge transfer.

Within the year, we have secured about 44.5 mln. USD and most of challenges posed by the pandemic are gradually being resolved.

In most of factories operating in sheds of the park, we are manufacturing high quality textile, and none of them are allowed to supply their products for domestic market, he said.

Besides, more than 18 thousand and 900 employees are working while, he briefed.

Talking about the capacity of the park, he said that the construction of the park has been built in two phases, landed on 353 hectares of land. As to him, the park has a capacity of offering favorable pre-requests for inquiries.

Shentis Textile Manufacturing also has built for buildings for employees and it has been said that it will extend the number of buildings to ten. General Affairs Manager at Shentis, TesfaEyesus Yitbarek also said that his company will offer housing service for all employees.

