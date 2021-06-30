Ethiopia: Company Transports Over 3.4 Mln. Tons of Imports, Exports

ADDIS ABABA - Ethio-Djibouti Railway Share Company disclosed that it has transported over 3.4 million tons of import and export goods over the last three years since it started operating.

Company Director General Eng. Tilahun Serka told The Ethiopian Herald that the first three- years' operation performance was encouraging and successful.

According to Tilahun, 800,000, 1.2 million and 1.45 million tons of import and export goods and services have been transported in the first, second and third years of its operation respectively. A total of over 3.45 million tons of goods and services have also been transported over the last three years.

As a result, export and import goods have increased as well as its service delivery has been increasing by 25 to 30 percent annually. The last three years' performance was successful, he added.

Most of the train service was a freight carrier mainly from Djibouti to Ethiopia and vice-versa. The company has also been successful in transporting goods such as fertilizer, construction materials, commercial goods, private and Ethiopian Logistics and Shipping Service Enterprise goods and others, he said.

As the rail service continues to grow, it is playing a key role in facilitating the expansion of import and export. To expand its access, the company is bringing new technologies and has been offering transportation service alongside freight, he stated.

He also stated that there is a plan to expand the single-line into two lines as the country's budget capacity allows.

He explained that the trainer effort is important to completely overtake foreign experts in the sector. Various activities are underway to replace them with our own experts.

The commencing of the Ethio-Djibouti Railway transportation service has been playing a significant role in strengthening public-to-public ties between the two sisterly countries beyond the freight service.

Ethio-Djibouti Railway Transport S.C. has nineteen stations and each station has its own controlling system.