Ethiopia: Institute Emphasizes Greening Environment Value

ADDIS ABABA - The Ethiopian Environment, Forest Research Institute said, citing a recent study that unless wood utilization demand is balanced with the supply through cultivating man made forests Ethiopia will be forced to spend 6 billion USD annually on wood and wood products by 2040.

Advisor at Ethiopian Environment, Forest Research Institute, Teshome Tesma (PhD) told The Ethiopian Herald that according to a recent study, in 2015 alone, Ethiopia spent 182.53 million USD to import 3.006 million Metric cubic of wood products and this shows an increment every year.

"We need to continue cultivating artificial forest resources in connection with the green legacy. There are important indigenous and foreign forest species, of course. Depending on the purpose of the plant and the ecological and climatic conditions of the area, some may be used to protect the environment, while others may be used to produce forest products."

The institute has adapted different types of trees that are used for wood production for timber such as eucalyptus camaldulensis, eucalyptus grandis, eucalyptus saligna, and others in various places particularly in the south west region.

The previous studies show that 85 percent of demand for wood production was covered through native trees and the pressure of consumers for wood utilization is high. However, following the deforestation of indigenous, huge resources are lost every year. Therefore, it is important to plant indigenous trees for wood production and for environmental protection.

Researcher at Ethiopian Environment and Forest Research Institute, Eyoel Girmay said that forestry that can be used as an industrial input needs to be developed and artificial forest development is important for commercial services.

Hence, timber industries should be organized by material, human resource and technological development thereby helping the nation compete well in the global market via properly and efficiently using indigenous forest resources.

Noting the presence of over 300 wood species in Ethiopia that can be used for timber service, the researcher commended government's Green Legacy Initiative to bring promising result in enhancing the availability of the species.

"As human beings choose suitable places to live, seedlings also need to be grown in the place that suits them and it is our responsibility to choose the right place to grow plants."