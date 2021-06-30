Ethiopia: University Endeavors to Attain Quality Education

30 June 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Mulatu Belachew

DEBRE BERHAN - Debre Berhan University (DBU) disclosed that it has provided 19 high schools and one elementary school with 25 programmed computers worth 1.8 million Birr.

DBU Community Service Directorate Director Kasahun Bekele (PhD) told The Ethiopian Herald that the university has provided 25 programmed computer for each school besides providing pedagogical trainings, organizing laboratory and infrastructure.

The computers have full educational package and program compatible with the country's educational system, and this is perfectly expected to help the students address the shortage of laboratory, books and other facilities in the school.

Utilizing this kind of programmed computer will help bring about change in E-learning and help make functional Plasma service and laboratory experience when the schools commence utilizing the facilities.

Teachers from each school have got training on how to operate, manage and maintain the computers if damaged. Such a promising approach plays a decisive role in solving quality education gaps.

The university has also provided nearly 11,000 beneficiaries without including students benefited from the provided computers with various community services.

The university has predominantly been working in providing training and consulting service for various segment of the community in the city and its environs using research findings to address the challenges witnessed with regard to quality education, food security, renewable energy, and echo tourism and health affairs.

"The university has allocated some 3.3 million Birr budget for community services this year. It has striving to realize quality education thought reinforcing the teaching-learning and training process. Regarding this, DBU has provided pedagogical skill training for both primary and secondary school teachers in a manner to enhance teaching skills of the educators," he added.

