Ethiopia: Nebe Starts Announcing Election Results

Addis Ababa residents receive instructions from the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia on how to vote on the upcoming elections, in Addis Ababa, June 16, 2021.

Receives 618 election documents

BY STAFF REPORTER

ADDIS ABABA - The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) said it has commenced announcing verified election results of certain constituencies.

NEBE Chairperson Birtukan Mideksa told a press conference yesterday that unless there is major reason to delay results, the Board would make results public after going through the proper verification procedure.

The Board also received 618 election documents out of the total 942 documents. NEBE has also received complaints from 160 constituencies that 30 parties and private candidates lodged.