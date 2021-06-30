Ethiopia: Govt Says Unilateral Ceasefire Ensures Better Humanitarian Access

ADDIS ABABA - The Ethiopian government announced that it has decided to enact a Unilateral Humanitarian Ceasefire (pause in military activities) with the conviction to ensure better humanitarian access and strengthen the effort to rehabilitate and rebuild the Tigray.

The ceasefire has taken immediate effect as of Monday, 28th June 2021 in Tigray, it was learnt.

As to the statement of the government, the ceasefire has sought to address humanitarian assistance, facilitate farming activities and return of internally displaced persons.

Following the Tigray Interim Administration's request, the Federal Government has declared the unilateral humanitarian ceasefire in the Tigray state of Ethiopia.

"All Federal and Regional civil and military institutions have been ordered to implement the ceasefire in accordance with the directions set out by the Federal Government. It should be understood that this measure taken by the Federal government is in no way designed to allow impunity, as this would severely harm the cause of justice and sustainable peace," it stated.

According to the statement, the Government will ensure full accountability for crimes committed, whoever might be responsible for the atrocities.