Ethiopia: Projects Changing Face of Addis Ababa

Peace, workable atmosphere and positive interaction among people provide Addis Ababa dwellers with a means to lead happy life. This optimistic gesture has been shared by many like university scholars. Taking this fact into account, this writer approached some university scholars in connection with pre reform and post reform period.

They have said that the reform has helped the nation come up with a variety of social economic and political changes. For instance, if we raise the issue of transformation of the capital has attracted firm attention of the government. The inauguration of Entoto Park can be cited as a very promising trek to enable the city to the next level of success with regard to greenery development in a bid to provide all residents with fresh air apart from its significance in creating a number of job opportunities at all levels.

After the reform in the country, the road construction, soil conservation, river development and solid waste management operating are running well in Addis Ababa, Kotebe Metropolitan University lecturer and researcher Getachew Dagnew (PhD) told The Ethiopian Herald.

He said the existing reform on either environment or social aspects like planting saplings on various areas is an encouraging one and should be maintained to make the city as its name bespeaks.

Contrary to the state of being neglected for many years, he explained Entoto Park is creating conducive environment for Addis residents and has become the main tourist destination for local and foreign tourists. The Park is creating job opportunities for many women and youth whose life was in danger and who were poor aside from providing the city with a majestic look.

Plus, the river side (Kebena, Akaki... rivers) development in Addis is also another meaningful engagement mainly focusing cleaning their banks and managing solid waste proper handling.

He further explained that the new road construction projects, water and soil conservation as well as urban gardening are among the steps to change capital's image.

Kotebe Metropolitan University President Berhanemeskel Tena (PhD) on his part said the reform has come up with many achievements though accompanied with some trying moves.

According to him, much work has been carried out in the area of diplomacy with number of countries and many countries across world are accepting and helping the reform. The already completed projects could be sources of wealth if managed well. Besides, the agriculture sector is improving to increase productivity since the commencement of new reform.

The project works revolving around a range of spheres which can potentially be transferred from generation to generation are the bases for development and change. The bank, military and economy sectors which were prettily dominated by entrenched ethnocentric nostalgia are now free from discrimination and enjoy equal participation of all citizenry.

"Mega projects are progressing well following the reform. Though the reform encircled with a number of ups and downs, it has been bearing fruits to push Ethiopia to the sustainable success. If a house is inflicted by flea, one should not take measures to burn the house; instead, they have to device lasting solutions to the problems. Likewise, since Ethiopia lacks now peace, we all are not expected to dismantle the nation. Rather we have to enjoy close talks, round table consultations to well deal with the existing problem in the country to help the nation climb the summit."