Liberia: Central Bank of Liberia Expands MPC Membership to the Private Sector

30 June 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

As it moves towards becoming the peoples bank

The Central Bank of Liberia has begun extending the membership of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to individuals from the private sector and academia as it gravitates towards becoming the people's bank.

The new members will enrich the Committee with their private-sector background and contribute to the making of more informed monetary policy decisions that will bring about price stability and accelerated economic growth.

It is hoped that by mid-July two individuals with good standing and unimpeachable characters will join the MPC, bringing its membership to seven. The new MPC members, coming from academia and the private sector, will have a master's degree in Monetary Policy, Economics, Banking, or Finance, as well as a minimum experience of 10 most recent years in these areas.

To ensure the monetary policy decision process remains objective and void of political influence, the new members will not belong to any political party or be members of any of the three branches of Government. They will also not be officials or employees of a financial institution or beneficial owners of an equity interest in a financial institution.

CBL is now undertaking a recruitment drive and encourages those interested in contributing to monetary policy formulation to visit its website at https://cbl.org.lr/.

The establishment of a CBL Monetary Policy Committee is a recent development in fulfillment of Part IV, Section 17, Count 1 of the amended and restated CBL Act of 1999 that was approved by the National Legislature in October 2020. It calls for the establishment of a Monetary Policy Committee with the mandate of undertaking appropriate monetary policy decisions at regular intervals, with a view to ensuring price stability and economic growth.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazi Govt Imposes Overnight Curfews
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
Tanzania Makes Covid-19 Statistics Public After More Than a Year
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X