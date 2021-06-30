Liberia: Lofa Shuts Down Covid - Hit Daycare

As cases hit 29 in the county

A report reaching the NewDawn newspaper says the Lofa County School System on Tuesday, 29 June shut down the Liberty Daycare, a newly established school in Voinjama after it was found that test results of two kids from the same family returned positive of Coronavirus.

A correspondent for local broadcaster Truth FM told the station's afternoon show State of the Nation on Tuesday that the infected kids were still in school when their test result arrived, indicating that they were positive.

As of Tuesday, the County Health Team in Lofa was said to have recorded 29 confirmed cases of Covid - 19, and that two of them had already recovered while 27 remained active cases.

The father of the two infected kids is said to have been infected with the virus and he may have possibly transmitted it to them.

The report suggests that the kids have already recovered from the virus, but the county school system has immediately shut down the daycare, noting that the report about the kids being infected "actually brought fear" in Lofa.

One of the affected kids is from the first-grade class which is said to have 21 students, while the other is in kindergarten class which is said to have 14 students.

Liberty Daycare is reported to have about 104 students, but nearby is also a bigger school called Akoi Royal Academy that is said to have about a thousand students remains operational along with other schools. The county health team in Lofa is reported to be following up with the students.