Namibia: Ipc Suspends Councillor Implicated in Land Storm

30 June 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Staff Reporter

Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) yesterday suspended its member, local authority councillor for Windhoek, Desiree Davids, following a newspaper report that her land application was allegedly fast-tracked.

"As is within the powers of a political party that field a councillor and in accordance with our IPC party constitution of Article 4.60, honourable councillor Davids has been suspended by the party from representing IPC in any capacity in the City of Windhoek council," the party said in a suspension letter also sent to the City's acting CEO George Mayumbelo.

"IPC has appointed an investigation committee, headed by our chief whip coordinator, Christoph Uirab, to investigate as swiftly and practically as possible, the alleged conduct."

The Namibian reported yesterday the City's property department has recommended that Davids be allowed to buy a plot, worth N$377 000, amid concerns about her receiving special treatment.

According to the daily, Davids wrote a letter, titled 'Urgent application to purchase an erf', addressed to Mayumbelo on 14 May, where she applied for land at Rocky Crest, measuring 313 square metres.

"I am currently renting a two-bedroom apartment in town and wish to purchase an erf on which I can build my own home. Payment for the erf can be deducted directly from my allowance that I receive as councillor," the newspaper quoted Davids as having said in the letter to Mayumbelo.

Aochamus said Davids' suspension includes barring her from occupying any premises, attending any meetings and/or be on any delegation of the City's council as being on the ticket of the IPC.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazi Govt Imposes Overnight Curfews
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
Tanzania Makes Covid-19 Statistics Public After More Than a Year

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X