Namibia: Mystery Shooter Suggested in Official's Murder Trial

THE bullets which killed a young man in Windhoek three years ago were not proven to have been fired from a gun belonging to a home affairs official being prosecuted over the shooting, a defence lawyer argued in the Windhoek High Court yesterday.

This was part of the oral arguments from defence lawyer Sisa Namandje which were heard by judge Claudia Claasen as the trial of Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security official Likius Valombola moved towards its last stage.

Namandje argued the state did not prove that a bullet point found in the skull of shooting victim Helao Kapembe Ndjaba during an autopsy after his death had come from the gun with which Valombola fired shots after an altercation in a street at Okuryangava in Windhoek during the evening of 18 May 2018.

Another person with a firearm, perhaps also equipped with a silencer, could have been at the scene and might have been responsible for the shots which claimed Ndjaba's life, Namandje suggested.

On behalf of the prosecution, state advocate Ethel Ndlovu argued that Valombola fired the fatal shots, that he intended to hit someone when he fired the shots, and that he should be found guilty as charged.

Claasen reserved her judgement after hearing the two lawyers' closing arguments, and said her verdict would be given on 8 October.

Valombola (56) denied guilt on counts of murder and discharging a firearm in a public place when his trial began in June last year.

In a written plea explanation, and also in testimony in his own defence about four weeks ago, he said he fired two warning shots about ten seconds apart to scare off a group of young men who were "aggressively and violently" knocking on the side of the car in which he was a passenger, after the car had to stop because another vehicle standing in the street was obstructing its way.

He also admitted in his plea statement there was a possibility that Ndjaba "may have been accidentally and tragically hit by a bullet from the warning shots I fired".

Ndjaba was struck in the head by two bullets. He died in a Windhoek hospital on 28 May 2018.

Namandje argued that if the court concludes that the bullets which struck Ndjaba had been fired by Valombola, he did not have an intention to kill anybody and should be found not guilty.

He also argued that the state's evidence before the court was "a cocktail of contradictions of various witnesses".

Ndlovu noted that according to a medical doctor who carried out the autopsy after Ndjaba's death, he had been shot twice in the forehead, with the entry wounds situated right next to each other. Those shots could only have been fired in rapid succession, as was testified by the state's witnesses, and not some ten seconds apart as was claimed by Valombola, she argued.

"These were not warning shots at all," Ndlovu said. "They were shots intended to hit someone, and kill someone."

Valombola remains free on bail of N$15 000 while awaiting the judge's verdict.