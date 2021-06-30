Namibia: Lawyers Receive Millions From Unknown Sources

BETWEEN 2009 and 2019 Namibian authorities were alerted to the fact that over N$40 million in the hands of legal practitioners was from unknown sources - most likely linked to criminal activities.

The authorities were also tipped off that tax evaders had tried to use legal practitioners to avoid paying taxes amounting to over N$22,8 million.

This 10-year data is included in a report prepared by the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) for the Law Society of Namibia, and provides a glimpse of how legal practitioners potentially support criminal activities.

The feedback was addressed to the chairperson of the society, Meyer van den Berg, and was posted on the FIC's website early last week.

It is the first time such information is made public, following the scuffle among legal practitioners in the heat of the Fishrot corruption scandal.

It is reported that for this period, a total of 38 disclosures were submitted to law enforcement agencies for further investigation of suspicious activities flagged by legal practitioners.

Funds from unknown sources was flagged as the leading potential offence, with 14 such potential offences recorded, involving a total amount of N$40,7 million.

This is followed by tax evasion, with eight potential offences recorded, and corruption, with five potential offences involving amounts totalling N$22,8 million and N$7,9 million recorded.

The Receiver of Revenue in the Ministry of Finance received the highest number of disclosures, followed by the Namibian Police's Criminal Investigations Division.

UNDERREPORTING

The FIC in its report said it was concerned over the quality of the reports on suspicions raised by legal practitioners.

This was true even for cross-border transactions.

The centre said several irregularities were observed in these reports.

The report stated that, despite legal practitioners being articulate, they offer the financial watchdog poorly spelled reasons for raising suspicions, making it difficult for further investigation.

It is not clear whether this is a deliberate move to frustrate the watchdog.

According to the FIC, legal practitioners do not report adequately and should provide more given the size of their cleint bases.

"Given the sector's volume of clients and transactions, the FIC is convinced it could do more," the report read.

Moreover, the reasons for the legal fraternity's low reporting "are unknown at this stage".

Overall, 51% of the suspicious transaction reports received from legal practitioners were accorded high-priority status, and were escalated for further analysis.

The FIC applies a risk-based approach in determining the prioritisation level assigned to reports received.

