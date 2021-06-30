Namibia: 4 African Lgbtq+ Films Not to Miss

THE call for representation is one that echoes through the ages.

The desire to see ourselves reflected in stories that examine, affect, delight and soothe is a yearning that cuts across creed, colour and identity.

As LGBTQ+ Pride month draws to a close, today, as always, it is worth celebrating Africa's LGBTQ+ stories and storytellers.

Banned, boycotted or unsung in their own countries, films like 'Inxeba' (2017), 'Rafiki' (2018), 'Moffie' (2019) and 'Kapana' (2020) have punctuated the last four years with the declaration that Africa's LGBTQ+ storytellers are here, queer and will not be silenced.

"When we witness African stories, we understand that queer people are part of the human race too," says the award-winning star of 'Kapana', Adriano Visagie.

"The representation of queer people indirectly allows for mind liberation. I believe now, more than ever, that it's impossible to attend all marches, and thus representation on screen allows a form of protest."

Set amid secretive rites of passage, an intolerant African city, the South African Border War, and within the braai, smoke and flame of the Namibian capital, these are four African LGBTQ+ films not to miss.

'Inxeba'

Half-drowned in a sea of protest upon its public release, 'Inxeba' (The Wound) takes place during the secretive Xhosa practice of ukwaluka.

At the film's heart is the relationship between two men who return to facilitate the ritual each year, but primarily to spend secret and precious time together. Juxtaposing the hypermasculinity of the circumcision ritual with the complex yearning of the central relationship, 'Inxeba' explores same-sex relationships through the lens of tradition and creeping modernity.

It features multiple award-winning film stars Nakhane and Bongile Mantsai.

'Rafiki'

Though 'Rafiki' sets its story of blossoming romance between two vibrant young women in Kenya, the Kenyan Film Classification Board banned the film due to its "intent to promote lesbianism in Kenya, contrary to the law".

Directed by Wanuri Kahiu and depicting the first flush of romance, discrimination and arrest of its LGBTQ+characters, 'Rafiki' centres around the taboo and challenges of same-sex relationships.

Kenyans eventually got to see the film after Kahiu sued the Kenyan government and the ban was lifted for seven days to allow it eligibility for the Academy Awards.

The screenings in Nairobi were sold out.

'Moffie'

A retro drama that plays out during the South African Border War, 'Moffie' tells the story of a conscripted young soldier coming to terms with his sexual orientation during the hypermasculine setting of training for and fighting a misguided war.

Based on the autobiographical novel by André Carl van der Merwe, the film is a brutal coming-of-age story elevated by lead Kai Luke Brümmer, and co-written and directed by Oliver Hermanus.

'Kapana'

Having shown at numerous international film festivals and currently nominated for a number of awards, including Best International Feature Film at Canada's International Black and Diversity Film Festival, 'Kapana' is perhaps the LGBTQ+ African film of the moment.

Telling the story of an insurance broker and a kapana seller who fall in love in a society highly discriminatory against LGBTQ+ people and intolerant of same sex relationships, 'Kapana' stars Simon Hanga and Adriano Visagie as its leads.

"I'll never forget how many queer people were sobbing at the premiere," says Visagie.

"People can relate to 'Kapana', because as much as some of the world has accepted the LGBTQIA+ minority, to some it's but a dream to be themselves."

- [email protected] ; Martha Mukaiwa on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook; marthamukaiwa.com.na