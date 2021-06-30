Namibia: Geingob Appoints Committee to Rescue Businesses, Jobs

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob has appointed yet another committee composed of business people and corporate leaders to find ways to rescue businesses in financial distress and to preserve jobs amid the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic.

State House press secretary Alfredo Hengari yesterday said the responsibility of the new committee, to be known as the business rescue task force, will be to review business and insolvency legislation, laws, regulations and policies, and to make recommendations for amendments to these laws and regulations to rescue businesses.

The impact of Covid-19 on the local economy has been disastrous, especially following a reduction in certain economic activities in the country as a result of Covid-19 regulations and control measures.

Several businesses have been operating at limited capacity while others, especially small businesses, have been forced to retrench workers or close down.

This comes against the backdrop of an economy which has already been in a downward spiral for over five years.

The president in 2019 established a panel with similar responsibilities to advise the government on various economic matters and find practical ways to recover the economy.

Hengari yesterday said the establishment of the business task force is necessary following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

He said it is also part of the implementation of the president's second Harambee Prosperity Plan's targets under the economic advancement pillar.

He said the task force will comprise Thinus Prinsloo as chairperson, Vivienne Katjiuongua, Puye Haufiku and Sarel van Zyl.

Other members are Leone Dunn, Jason Hailonga, Hans Gerdes, Erna Irene Simeon-Kurtz, Rose-Mary Sihova, Amalia Schmidt, and Maria Gertze.

It will commence with the implementation of its assignment on 1 July until March 2022.

Hengari said the specific duty of the task force is to perform rigorous analysis of current laws and regulations pertaining to insolvency and business laws to identify opportunities for improvement.

It will also review regulations and by-laws in the banking and financial sector that would help "give effect to a framework that would cement business rescue as the preferred resolution mechanism for enterprises in financial distress in the country, including recommendations on options for funding instruments".

Further, the new committee will conduct desktop research and consultations and discussions with representatives of businesses, banks, insolvency practitioners and officials in the government to identify opportunities for policy interventions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Business Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It will then be required to recommend policy options, approaches and amendments to specific laws and regulations required to strengthen entrepreneurship and cement business rescue.

Geingob was quoted in a statement by Hengari as saying: "Covid-19 has led to adverse socio-economic impacts and untold losses for businesses, which were largely unanticipated.

"Therefore, I expect the members of this task force to ensure the efficient and effective rescue and recovery of businesses in financial distress, preserving jobs and entrenching a stronger entrepreneurial culture in the country.

"At the end of its mandate, the task force should provide the government with a framework that can serve as the basis for policy interventions that can contribute meaningfully to business recovery, including an environment that promotes sustainable entrepreneurship."