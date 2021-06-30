Namibia: Ongwediva Trade Fair Cancelled

THE Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair (OATF) 2021 has been cancelled due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

It was scheduled to take place on 26-31 August.

Ongwediva Town Council, spokesperson Jackson Muma in a press release said the OATF preparatory committee decided to cancel the trade exhibition for the health and safety of the visitors, employees, exhibitors and other stakeholders.

"The heightening risks and overwhelming concerns about Covid-19, served as a scale for the OATF not to proceed with the fair during such an unprecedented global situation. Although we are disappointed as organisers that this notable event could not take place for two consecutive years, we are convinced that the cancellation is the right decision based on the information and advice from our national health professionals," he said.

A fund-raising gala dinner and official launch of the OATF which was scheduled on 3 July has also been called off as the situation cannot allow it.

Muma further added that the preparatory committee hopes for the situation to improve before the next conventional trade fair whereby the new dates for the OATF 2022 shall be announced as soon as they are available.

"OATF shall explore the possibility of hosting a virtual exhibition on a date to be announced at a later stage. Our firm commitment for the OATF brand is intact towards the resurrection of our economic growth through trade promotion," said Muma.

He furthermore urged the public to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols and stay safe.