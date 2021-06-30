Namibia: Ongwediva Trade Fair Cancelled

30 June 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Hileni Nembwaya

THE Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair (OATF) 2021 has been cancelled due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

It was scheduled to take place on 26-31 August.

Ongwediva Town Council, spokesperson Jackson Muma in a press release said the OATF preparatory committee decided to cancel the trade exhibition for the health and safety of the visitors, employees, exhibitors and other stakeholders.

"The heightening risks and overwhelming concerns about Covid-19, served as a scale for the OATF not to proceed with the fair during such an unprecedented global situation. Although we are disappointed as organisers that this notable event could not take place for two consecutive years, we are convinced that the cancellation is the right decision based on the information and advice from our national health professionals," he said.

A fund-raising gala dinner and official launch of the OATF which was scheduled on 3 July has also been called off as the situation cannot allow it.

Muma further added that the preparatory committee hopes for the situation to improve before the next conventional trade fair whereby the new dates for the OATF 2022 shall be announced as soon as they are available.

"OATF shall explore the possibility of hosting a virtual exhibition on a date to be announced at a later stage. Our firm commitment for the OATF brand is intact towards the resurrection of our economic growth through trade promotion," said Muma.

He furthermore urged the public to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols and stay safe.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazi Govt Imposes Overnight Curfews
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Nigerian Biafra Leader Nnamdi Kanu Brought Back to Face Trial
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania Makes Covid-19 Statistics Public After More Than a Year

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X