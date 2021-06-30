Namibia: Covid Variant Test Results Out On Friday

THE Ministry of Health and Social Services will know by Friday whether Namibia's current third wave is attributed to the Delta variant as daily new infections and deaths continue to soar.

Health executive director Ben Nangombe said this yesterday, while responding to questions that the University of Namibia is currently processing the genomic sequencing analysis to identify the specific Covid-19 variant heading the current spike in cases and deaths.

Until April, the genomic sequencing tests did not pick up the Delta variant in the samples tested.

Namibia thus far has only been able to confirm the presence of the Beta variant which was initially detected in South Africa.

"Samples have already been collected and sent to the University of Namibia. They are running the samples and we are told that the results will be available on Friday," Nangombe said.

Namibia also sent samples to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) in South Africa for quality assurance.

Nangombe said the characteristics of the Delta variant are easily transmissible, appear to be causing severe illness and behave differently.

The executive director also said experts cannot say whether Namibia has reached its peak or whether the country is getting there.

"We cannot tell at the moment whether we have reached the peak of the third wave or are still climbing," he said.

The Johns Hopkins University's Covid-19 data states that Namibia currently records 648,87 positive cases per million people and 13,44 deaths per million people.

Since 28 May this year, the country has recorded 34 285 new infections and 660 deaths.

Nangombe was part of a panel discussion after the lady Monica Geingos received her first jab.

Geingos who recently recovered from Covid-19, said she should have taken the vaccine earlier.

NO SPUTNIK FOR NAMIBIA

Meanwhile, Namibia will no longer receive Sputnik V after the suppliers indicated they could not supply it but opted to provide Sinopharm in exchange, Nangombe said.

The country was set to receive 100 000 doses from the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, however it will now receive Sinopharm.

"We agreed to that if it comes quickly," he said.

The ministry is rushing to get vaccines into the country, seeing the country has completely run out of Sinopharm, leaving citizens without their second doses.

Namibia is procuring vaccines through various platforms, including the Covax facility, which is set to deliver 40 800 AstraZeneca vaccines early next month.

Namibia is also expecting another batch of 150 000 Sinopharm doses from the manufacturer in China and an additional 120 000 AstraZeneca vaccines through AstraZeneca Europe by mid-July.

Namibia is also expecting 250 000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines from Avatt early in August.

The country has so far administered 141 816 doses, and received 197 200 from China, Covax and India.

This means about 55 384 doses are currently available in the country.

Nangombe previously said the ministry will continue to vaccinate as many people as possible with first vaccine doses, while the majority of second doses would be administered as soon as the next consignment is received next month.

DELTA VARIANT

A report on the Delta variant from South Africa's Department of Science and Innovation shows that it is more transmissible than all other variants, including Beta.

"Preliminary estimates from genomic data and epidemiological studies suggest Delta may be significantly more transmissible than other variants of concern, including Beta (30-60% more transmissible)," the report reads.

It further reads that early evidence from the United Kingdom suggests there may be an increased risk of hospitalisation within 14 days of a positive test, compared to contemporaneous cases with the Alpha variant (risk approximately double).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Another report by the NICD shows that the Delta variant is 97% more transmissible than the original lineage, while the Beta is only 25% more transmissible.

"Reinfection with Delta is possible following a Beta infection, because the individual's antibody levels may have waned. Preliminary data from the UK suggests that the Delta variant may cause more severe illness," the report reads.

South Africa's Gauteng is currently the epicentre of the resurgence, presently accounting for an average of 65% of the country's daily new cases.

BBC reported that studies done by India's health ministry showed that there is a so-called Delta plus variant - also known as AY.1 - which spreads more easily and binds more easily to lung cells.

"The variant is related to the Delta, an existing variant of concern, which was first identified in India last year and is thought to have driven the deadly second wave of infections this summer in India," the BBC stated.