Namibia: Otavi Council Staff Told to Pay Back Money

THE Ministry of Urban and Rural Development has ordered the Otavi Town Council to reverse the appointment and promotion of five staff members.

The involved staff members were allegedly promoted between 2019 and earlier this year without necessary procedures having been followed. The council has also been told to charge controversial acting chief executive officer (CEO) Ernst Gaoab with misconduct for allegedly abusing his position, and to recover all the money paid to the concerned staff members as a result of the irregular promotions.

This has been revealed in a report on a special investigation conducted by the ministry into allegations of unprocedural recruitments and promotions at the town. The report was released by the ministry earlier this year. According to the report, the Otavi Town Council irregularly appointed and promoted at least five staff members between 2019 and early this year.

This includes Gaoab, who was elevated to the position of acting CEO, despite holding the position of human resources practitioner only. As acting CEO, Gaoab was allegedly supervising more qualified and senior staff members.While in that position, he is said to have created the position of manager of human resources and administration, appointed himself to this position, and adjusted his own salary. This position, according to the report, was not on the council's staff establishment and was not approved by the line minister.

"It is grossly inappropriate for Mr Gaoab to issue himself a letter appointing himself in the position of manager HR and administration," the report reads.

The town's finance manager, Kefas Ubiteb, was opposed to the decision by Gaoab to adjust his own salary, saying it constituted fraud, and that he should pay back the money. While serving in the self-created position of manager for human resources, the report states the town council paid Gaoab a vehicle allowance without providing the necessary proof, such as monthly statement as required by the council's staff rules.

The report says Gaoab must be charged because he failed to advise the council on the correct recruitment procedures and for his own irregular appointment as manager of human resources and administration - a position which does not exist.

Despite the damning orders by the ministry, The Namibian has been informed that the town council has yet to implement the recommendations and reverse the illegal appointments. The chairperson of the management committee, Elisia Negumbo, earlier this month said the council was given until 4 June to respond to the report.

Otavi mayor Isaac !Hoaeb was hesitant to comment on the report on Sunday, saying it contains "highly confidential information regarding the recruitment of people". He, however, said the council has discussed the report and has already responded to the ministry on the way forward. He refused to confirm whether the council has yet to reverse the concerned appointments.

"We discussed it as a council and have crafted our response to the ministry, and we are waiting for them to inform us on the way forward. I will not be able to comment further, because it is also in the hands of the Anti-Corruption Commission. They were here to investigate," he said.

Gaoab said he is still the acting CEO until 5 July, when a new CEO will assume duty. He, however, refused to comment on the recommendations in the report, saying the mayor is in the process of compiling a response to the ministry.

The ministry's report revealed that the council has also illegally been making monthly payments as housing allowances to about 18 staff members. According to the report, the involved staff members are paid at least 40% of their basic salaries as housing allowances per month, which is in contravention of the council's rules.

At least 14 staff members have been paid 40% on top of their basic salaries as housing allowances, despite failing to provide proof of having a bond with any recognised financial institution, or lease agreement. Instead, the staff members concerned provided proof of personal loans to claim a housing allowance from the council.