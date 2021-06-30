Nigeria: U.S. Embassy, Centre Trains 100 Kano Teachers On Language Transition

30 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ibrahim Musa Giginyu

The Public Affairs section of the United States (US) Embassy Abuja in collaboration with the development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC) has organised a three-day training for 100 primary school teachers in Kano on the adoption of effective best practices in transitioning from mother tongue to English in teaching primary school pupils.

According to dRPC's Kano office Director and Senior Programmes Associate, Malam Umar Ahmed, pupils in primary one to three were supposed to be taught in their mother tongue and after primary three the pupils would be taught in English adding that as such there was a need for the teachers to be equipped with the necessary skills in the transition processes from mother tongue to English language.

He explained that the training would look at the already drafted manual put together by educationists in the state through which best practices in transitioning would be adopted adding that under the Teacher Development Transition (TDT), the pilot training would identify existing gaps if any and make recommendations to fill in the gaps identified.

