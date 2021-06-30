Rwanda: Two Rwandans Nominated for Continental Entrepreneurship Award

Rwandan entrepreneurs Remy Cyitatire and Philemon Hagenimana have been nominated for Africa realtor of the year the Founder of the Year Awards (Foya), which seeks to empower young and old entrepreneurs in Africa.

Cyitatire is the proprietor of Remy Properties, while Hagenimana is the founder of Keen to New Service (KTN) Rwanda- both real estate agents.

They are the first Rwandan entrepreneurs to make it this far as realtors of the year.

25-year-old Cyitatire started his real estate business in 2020. His firm deals in the buying and selling of properties and has grown to more than 25 employees.

"Remy Properties made it thanks to our hard work and the support from our people," said Cyitatire, the proprietor of Remy Properties, "We employ different people and give them different opportunities to tackle unemployment in Rwanda," he added.

Hagenimana, who started KTN Rwanda in 2012 as a brokerage firm before diversifying into the construction of low-cost houses said; "being nominated showed us that the journey has been worthwhile."

Due to this, last year KTN Rwanda received an accolade from Karisimbi Event for providing quick services.

Now the firm eyes more markets in six other districts including Muhanga, Rubavu, Musanze, Nyagatare, Huye, and Rusizi.

The annual Foya awards help medium enterprises to exhibit and showcase the world what they do.

It features entrepreneurs from seven African countries including Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Ghana, Zambia, Nigeria, and South Africa.

The categories include fashion, social, hospitality, real estate, education, entertainment, agriculture as well as most promising entrepreneur.

Under the real estate categories, the Rwandan firms are competing with 27 others from across the continent.

On September 3 this year, the award will reach its end where from each category, one company will be rewarded.