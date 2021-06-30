Uganda: Parliament Institutes Covid-19 Task Force to Monitor Govt Response

30 June 2021
The Observer (Kampala)
By Joselyn Esiana

Parliament has instituted a 40-member Covid-19 task force to coordinate with the government to fight against the spread of coronavirus disease in communities.

Deputy speaker of parliament Anita Annet Among told a news conference that parliament's Covid-19 task force will be headed by Bugweri county MP Abdul Katuntu, who will be assisted with other five MPs including Dan Atwijukire (Kazo), Agnes Kunihira (Workers), Bernard Odoi (Youth- Eastern), Anna Adeke (Soroti Woman MP) and Dicksons Kateshumbwa (Sheema Municipality).

The team will be charged with representing parliament to the national task force and coordinating the overall interventions of the regional parliamentary taskforce teams.

Among has also set up four regional parliamentary task forces, which will be led by Dr Michael Bukenya (Bukuya) who is also heading the regional team from central Uganda, Dr Charles Ayume (Koboko Municipality) who is heading the team from northern Uganda.

Dr Joseph Ruyonga (Hoima West Division) will lead the western Uganda regional taskforce team while Dr Emmanuel Otaala (West Budama South) will lead the eastern task force.

She has given the teams two weeks to conduct sensitization and awareness programs to the masses on the prevention of Covid-19 and to assess the role of private sector healthcare providers in Covid-19 management challenges, gains, among others.

The other terms of reference, Among said include; regional task force (RTF) teams to report to parliament within two weeks effective June 29. They must also inquire into and report on preparedness and response on measures taken by government to address Covid-19.

They will further assess operation administration and management of funds and other resources appropriated for them in the management of the pandemic. They are expected to carry out field visits and assess the state of health care systems in regional referral hospitals and districts.

They will also conduct sensitization and awareness programs on mass media to educate the population. According to Among, the task force will regularly brief the speaker of parliament and the parliament task force on the national response as well as submitting a report to parliament for debate.

Parliament not closed

Among also says parliament is not closed and that it will always conduct its sittings as and when there is a need to do so.

She says that only the parliament buildings were closed for the two weeks from June 28 to July 11, 2021, to allow for the fumigation exercise to take place and that when the need arises, they can designate any other place to conduct parliamentary business.

