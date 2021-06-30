Kenya's High Jump Ace Mathew Sawe Qualifies for Olympics

30 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Africa high jump champion Mathew Sawe has officially qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Sawe, the African Games high jump silver medallist, officially qualified after he was ranked 24th in the world at the close of the qualifying deadline on June 29 midnight.

Top 30 athletes in World Athletics ranking by the end of the deadline qualify for Olympics with or without attaining qualifying standards.

Congratulations to #MathewSawe for attaining the @Tokyo2020 qualifying standard in Men's High Jump through the @WorldAthletics ranking System. He was ranked 24th by end of entry period https://t.co/ONdyAgvPxE... pic.twitter.com/YcKAA4sxza

- Athletics Kenya (@athletics_kenya) June 30, 2021

Sawe had already been named in the athletics team for the Tokyo Summer Games when the selection was done at the end of the three-day Kenyan trials on June 19 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

It will be the first time Sawe is competing at the Olympic Summer Games.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazi Govt Imposes Overnight Curfews
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Zuma Ruling a Tectonic Shift for South African Ruling Party?
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
Tanzania Makes Covid-19 Statistics Public After More Than a Year

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X