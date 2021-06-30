Kenya's High Jump Ace Mathew Sawe Qualifies for Olympics

Africa high jump champion Mathew Sawe has officially qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Sawe, the African Games high jump silver medallist, officially qualified after he was ranked 24th in the world at the close of the qualifying deadline on June 29 midnight.

Top 30 athletes in World Athletics ranking by the end of the deadline qualify for Olympics with or without attaining qualifying standards.

Congratulations to #MathewSawe for attaining the @Tokyo2020 qualifying standard in Men's High Jump through the @WorldAthletics ranking System. He was ranked 24th by end of entry period https://t.co/ONdyAgvPxE... pic.twitter.com/YcKAA4sxza

- Athletics Kenya (@athletics_kenya) June 30, 2021

Sawe had already been named in the athletics team for the Tokyo Summer Games when the selection was done at the end of the three-day Kenyan trials on June 19 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

It will be the first time Sawe is competing at the Olympic Summer Games.