South Africa: Witzenberg in Cape Winelands a 'Model Municipality' Tarnished By Poor Waste Management and Unemployment

analysis

Budget choices in Ceres favour the administrative centre over neighbouring towns littered with potholes and sewage.

On paper, the Witzenberg Municipality, with its administrative centre in the fertile fruit-exporting valley of Ceres, has all the appearances of a model municipality run by a DA-led coalition of parties. This is, however, not necessarily impressing residents on the receiving end of service delivery.

Amid widespread municipal financial failure, it is one of only 27 out of 257 municipalities that received a clean audit for the 2019/20 financial year, the latest to be audited by the Auditor-General.

With its clean record going back eight years, Witzenberg was singled out for praise during Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke's briefing to Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on 22 June.

"One of the municipalities that is a source of inspiration is Witzenberg, in terms of how it attains and maintains its track record for clean audit outcomes," said Maluleke.

She praised the "leadership tone being set", an effective internal audit function, and "the role that council and MPAC (Municipal Public Accounts Committee) plays in delivering on their oversight responsibilities".

Witzenberg is led by the DA in coalition with COPE. The MPAC chair is EFF councillor Mzwandile...