South Africa: Witzenberg in Cape Winelands a 'Model Municipality' Tarnished By Poor Waste Management and Unemployment

30 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Steve Kretzmann

Budget choices in Ceres favour the administrative centre over neighbouring towns littered with potholes and sewage.

On paper, the Witzenberg Municipality, with its administrative centre in the fertile fruit-exporting valley of Ceres, has all the appearances of a model municipality run by a DA-led coalition of parties. This is, however, not necessarily impressing residents on the receiving end of service delivery.

Amid widespread municipal financial failure, it is one of only 27 out of 257 municipalities that received a clean audit for the 2019/20 financial year, the latest to be audited by the Auditor-General.

With its clean record going back eight years, Witzenberg was singled out for praise during Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke's briefing to Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on 22 June.

"One of the municipalities that is a source of inspiration is Witzenberg, in terms of how it attains and maintains its track record for clean audit outcomes," said Maluleke.

She praised the "leadership tone being set", an effective internal audit function, and "the role that council and MPAC (Municipal Public Accounts Committee) plays in delivering on their oversight responsibilities".

Witzenberg is led by the DA in coalition with COPE. The MPAC chair is EFF councillor Mzwandile...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazi Govt Imposes Overnight Curfews
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
Tanzania Makes Covid-19 Statistics Public After More Than a Year
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X