Tunis/Tunisia — Seven more people died from the coronavirus in Sousse, the local health directorate said. Another 533 infections were logged over the last 24 hours after 1,076 samples were taken (positivity rate of over 50%).

The governorate reported 28,943 positive cases since the pandemic began, including 24,745 recoveries and 899 deaths.

Latest figures show 250 patients are presently hospitalised in public and private healthcare facilities.