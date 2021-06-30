Nigeria: PIB - House Promises to Prioritise Petitions From Oil-Producing Communities

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Host Communities, Hon. Dumnamene Dekor, yesterday said the lawmakers would consider all the petitions sent to it by the various oil-producing communities in the Niger Delta region before the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

Dekor made the disclosure while briefing journalists yesterday in Abuja on the activities of his committee.

The lawmaker, who appealed for patience and understanding from Nigerians particularly the people of the Niger Delta region, assured them that the bill would bring positive returns to all the stakeholders.

According to him, "Principally, prior to this time, you see all kinds of petitions. Today, I am aware that the gate of Agip in Port Harcourt was blocked for certain demands by those in the community. You also see all kinds of such activities all over the region. We have received several petitions. We are studying them. Our consultants are looking at them with the aim of ensuring that we bring the parties together and resolve the issues in such a manner that the country itself and those who live within that part of the country would have a better life.

"One thing this committee assures Nigerians is that we would do our job in a way that it would bring glory to Nigerians.

"It is agreed from what the leadership of the House has said that this bill would soon be passed, and we hope and pray that when passed, the president would assent to it and it comes into operation. It will reduce the challenges of those communities and the companies, and the government earnings from oil would also increase which means there will be more money at the disposal of the government for development."

Dekor further chided some oil companies operating in the Niger Delta for abdicating their social responsibilities to the host communities.