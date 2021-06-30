South Africa: Ekurhuleni Warns of RDP Sale Scam

30 June 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The City of Ekurhuleni's Human Settlements Department has warned the public against buying Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP) houses from people who are claiming to be representatives of the department.

"It has come to the attention of the department that there are scammers working as a syndicate which is misrepresenting the Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Human Settlements Councillor Lesiba Mpya," the city said on Wednesday.

The department has learnt that there are fake advertisements that are doing rounds under the pretence of being issued by the office of MMC; the MMC who in turn arranges to sell RDP houses.

MMC Mpya has distanced himself from this illegal act and has urged the public to report such incidents to the police.

"We urge the public to continue reporting all housing fraud to the City's Anti-Fraud and Corruption hotline on 0800 102 201," he said.

The city said the public should note that people cannot sell their RDP house in the first eight years of occupancy, after which it must be offered to the State first.

"In the event that one is offered an RDP house without the seller having the necessary documentation (title deed and permission), the suspects should be reported to your local Human Settlements Department and the police. The seller must have written consent from the Human Settlements Department.

"Once a house is sold, a letter of authority from the deeds office must be attached to the sale agreement. There is no charge for title deeds," the city said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazi Govt Imposes Overnight Curfews
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
Tanzania Makes Covid-19 Statistics Public After More Than a Year
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X