South Africa: National Arts Council 'Set Beneficiaries Up for Failure', Report Finds

analysis

A report by the Theatre and Dance Alliance has found that the timelines set out for beneficiaries of a R300m stimulus package were 'unrealistic' and 'set them up for failure'.

On Tuesday afternoon the Theatre and Dance Alliance (Tada) released its report on how arts and culture projects that applied for funding from the National Arts Council (NAC) were "set up for failure from the start" because of the "unrealistic timelines". The report also found that it is unlawful for NAC members to benefit from the stimulus package.

In October 2020 it was announced that the NAC would disburse R300-million from the Presidential Employment Stimulus Package (Pesp) to the arts sector.

The Pesp had two streams for which organisations and individuals could apply. Stream One was for organisations and individuals to apply for a wage subsidy to retain employees they already had on their payroll or on contract. According to the NAC, Stream Two was "aimed at soliciting proposals from the sector that demonstrate opportunities to create work in order to get income flowing and to get the sector moving".

While the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture boasted about the NAC's ability to disburse the R300-million stimulus package, creatives...