South Africa: Siqalo Residents Brave the Cape Floods Again

Home to about 2,000 people, the informal settlement experiences flooding almost every winter

In a statement, Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said that structures have been affected by flooding in numerous areas, including Gugulethu, Wynberg, Valhalla Park, Khayelitsha, Hout Bay, Masiphumulele and Overcome Heights.

"The City's Transport Department is providing sand and milling where it is possible to do so (but note that milling is not a solution in many of the waterlogged areas) and SASSA has been informed to assist with humanitarian relief," the statement said.