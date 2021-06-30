South Africa: Siqalo Residents Brave the Cape Floods Again

30 June 2021
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Ashraf Hendricks

Home to about 2,000 people, the informal settlement experiences flooding almost every winter

In a statement, Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said that structures have been affected by flooding in numerous areas, including Gugulethu, Wynberg, Valhalla Park, Khayelitsha, Hout Bay, Masiphumulele and Overcome Heights.

"The City's Transport Department is providing sand and milling where it is possible to do so (but note that milling is not a solution in many of the waterlogged areas) and SASSA has been informed to assist with humanitarian relief," the statement said.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazi Govt Imposes Overnight Curfews
Uncertainty in Ethiopia's Tigray After Militants Take Control
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
Tanzania Makes Covid-19 Statistics Public After More Than a Year
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X